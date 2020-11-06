United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in United Bankshares by 74.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

