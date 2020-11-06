Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,325

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,620 ($34.23) to GBX 2,325 ($30.38) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 2,068 ($27.02) on Monday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22.

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

