UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.00

UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 60563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.03.

About UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL Finance Limited (UTLF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.