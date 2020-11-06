UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CaixaBank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

