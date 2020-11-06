UBS Group Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.43 ($51.09).

DWNI stock opened at €46.31 ($54.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €43.76 and a 200-day moving average of €41.52. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

