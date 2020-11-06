UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Tuesday. Vonovia SE has a one year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.03 and a 200-day moving average of €54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

