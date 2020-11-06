UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on O2D. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.69).

O2D stock opened at €2.29 ($2.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.47.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

