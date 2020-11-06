UBS Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €56.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.69 ($66.69).

ETR BAS opened at €50.54 ($59.46) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.04 and its 200-day moving average is €50.24.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

