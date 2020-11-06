Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963,363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $547,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,305 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

