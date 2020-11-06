Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,158,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,349.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

