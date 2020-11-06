Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,158,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,349.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.
- On Friday, October 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.
- On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $19,600.00.
- On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $20,800.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $23,400.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.
Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
