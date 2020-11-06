Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $4,564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

