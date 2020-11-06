Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 94,346.6% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 84,750,567 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after buying an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 473.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,028,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,523,000 after purchasing an additional 848,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 495,714 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $22,722,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

