Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

