Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.