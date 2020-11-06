Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

