Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 194 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.41 and its 200-day moving average is $249.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

