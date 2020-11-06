Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised Höegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NYSE HMLP opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $16.84.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

