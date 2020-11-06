Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

