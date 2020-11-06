Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

COP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

