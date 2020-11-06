Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,030 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14,428.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $471,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,282.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $88,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 913,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,330,799 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $31.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.