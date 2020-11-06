Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 1,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GOEX opened at $36.98 on Friday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

