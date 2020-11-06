Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $106.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

