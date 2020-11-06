Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $55,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 228.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

