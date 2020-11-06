Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $65.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $3,851,106.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,109. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

