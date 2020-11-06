Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after purchasing an additional 369,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $3,619,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

