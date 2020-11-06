Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

