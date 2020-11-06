Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24.

