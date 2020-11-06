Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

