Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $730,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

BigCommerce stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.46.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

