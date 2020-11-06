Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

