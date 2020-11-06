Truist Securiti Comments on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

CDEV opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.59. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,273,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,077.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 182,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.