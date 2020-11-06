Truist Securiti Comments on Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Callon Petroleum to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.86. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.