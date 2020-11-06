Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

