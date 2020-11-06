Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

RLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

