Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMQ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) alerts:

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.46 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.23.

In other Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Michael Donnelly sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$48,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at C$43,960. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$233,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,531,874 shares in the company, valued at C$3,579,070.41.

About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.