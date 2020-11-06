Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$11.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$12.11.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

