Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires £930.94 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Pete Redfern acquired 63 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,239 ($16.19) per share, with a total value of £780.57 ($1,019.82).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,129.97. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -931.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

