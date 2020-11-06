TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0324 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TransAlta has decreased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TAC opened at $6.40 on Friday. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

