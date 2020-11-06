Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $279,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,088 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

