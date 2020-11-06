TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 49.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

