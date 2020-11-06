The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WEN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

