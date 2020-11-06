The Wendy’s Company (WEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
WEN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
