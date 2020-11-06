The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Weir Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Weir Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.23 on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

