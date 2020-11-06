The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $729.45

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $729.45 and last traded at $727.31, with a volume of 17114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $710.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

