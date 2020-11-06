The Mosaic Company to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for The Mosaic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

