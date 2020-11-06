The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €104.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.10 ($104.82).

Get Safran SA (SAF.PA) alerts:

Safran SA (SAF.PA) stock opened at €99.86 ($117.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.11. Safran SA has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran SA (SAF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.