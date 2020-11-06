The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The ExOne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ XONE opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.