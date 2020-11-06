The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $1,335,336.42 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,937,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.