The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

