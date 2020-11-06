The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher Sells 10,225 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,025.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.92. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $12,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $223,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

