The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00.

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total value of $8,266,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,025.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $942.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

